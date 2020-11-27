Pandemic has caused a lot of chaos in people's minds, quips Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her straight talk. The stunner never really minces her words. Recently, in an interview with The Quint, the actress opened up on the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and how she spent her time amid lockdown.

She candidly said that everyone is losing their minds during the COVID-19 pandemic because they have no other work. "I feel the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people's minds as we have a lot of time on our hands. Most are sitting at home, lot of people without jobs, a lot of people without work..."

Bebo revealed that she is enjoying the quality time she is getting to spend with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur while working from home.

Kareena has been very active on social media, sharing pictures with her family at home as well as pictures at work on set. On completing 20 years in Bollywood she said she was heavily trolled but brushed it off by saying “We have a lot of time on our hands, so people are just over-discussing, over-analyzing and over-trolling…”

She further said, “Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, a lot of people are without jobs. The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others’ hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it."

Kareena Kapoor’s ‘What Women Want’ has taken off with the third season amid the pandemic rules with safety guidelines in place. When asked about how she is running the show, she said the team had to decide to continue by hosting the show on Zoom calls.

The actor revealed that the first episode of season three has already been shot with journalist Barkha Dutt.