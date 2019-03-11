Paris Hilton's father unable to reach her

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton sparked concern among fans when her father Rick said that he had been unable to contact her.

The hotel heiress, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback clip of her music video "Stars are blind", but fans were more concerned by her dad Rick's comment, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Under the clip, Rick, 63, posted: "Paris it is very important you call dad's cell. We can't reach you on any of your lines."

Concerned fans replied to his post, writing: "Dying to know what was so important"; "Call your dad", "Girl, call your dad" and "OMG! I hope she's okay".

Despite the concerns, it seems Rick's mind was put at ease, as he later shared a carefree clip listening to a song.