हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Patralekhaa pens her 'love story' with Rajkummar Rao and it will warm the cockles of your heart!

Patralekhaa recently shared her love story with The Humans Of Bombay.

Patralekhaa pens her &#039;love story&#039; with Rajkummar Rao and it will warm the cockles of your heart!

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the most talented finds of Hindi cinema. The National Award winning actor has not only made a fine balance between offbeat and commercial cinema but is also now slowly becoming the A-lister he always ought to be.

Rajkummar is a relationship with actress Patralekhaa and the two shared screen space together in Hansal Mehta's much acclaimed 'City Lights'. The much-in-love couple have been together for the longest and are setting major relationship goals.

Patralekhaa recently shared her love story with 'The Humans Of Bombay' where she opened up on how she met Rajkummar and how they are 'equals' in the relationship.

The Humans of Bombay shared in on Instagram and the actress posted the link on her Twitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on

Here's an excerpt from her love letter:

“I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!

Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!”

Aww! If this doesn't move you, then we don't know what will.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoPatralekhaapatralekhaa love letterrajkummar rao girlfriendthe humans of bombay
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi's latest look will drive away your midweek blues—See pic

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh