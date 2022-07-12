Pooja Hegde sets social media on fire in bikini, sheer shirt set: PICS

NewsLifestylePeople
Jul 12, 2022
New Delhi: Actor Pooja Hedge always leaves her fans and followers stunned with her fashion statement. Recently, Pooja posted a string of stunning pictures from her vacation on her social media account.

Pooja took to her Instagram handle and treated fans once again with stunning pictures of herself from her Bangkok trip.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In the first picture, the actor imparted beach vibes in a white bikini that she teamed up with a light-yellow shrug. Pooja was seen looking up and embracing the breeze on her face and keeping her one arm up to enjoy the fullest. In the second image, the `Housefull 4` actor flaunted her knotted bikini by keeping her back to the camera.

In the third picture, all smiling Pooja struck a stunning pose. To complement her entire beachy look, she kept her tresses open. For accessories, she chose matching dark yellow shade earrings. South star wore subtle makeup with nude lips.

As soon as the pictures were posted, her fans and followers garnered heart and fire comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be next seen in `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali` as the female lead role alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman`s brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. The movie was helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. 

 

