New Delhi: Ananya Chatterjee, a popular and noted Bengali actress, passed away on Friday.

The actress, who was part of the Bengali film industry for quite some time, was known for her acting talent and versatality. She, for the most part of her life, was also connected to the theatre, where she also acted in plays. According to the website zoom, the cause of the death is lung Infection

Actor Joyjit Banerjee was the one who first announced Ananya's tragic death on social media. Sharing a picture of Ananya, Joyjit wrote, "Rest in peace, Ananyadi."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

The film community mourned her passing as soon as this information became public. Ananya Chatterjee's co-star in Aei To Jeevan, Srilekha Mitra, expressed her sorrow at her untimely passing and condolences. Actress Soumili Biswas and musician Jojo were two other celebrities who sent their sympathies to the lost soul. Film maker Anindita Sarbadhikari took to her Facebook account to express her sadness and wrote, “Ananya Di is no more. I can't even imagine. Just missing the smiling face....”

The late actress was part of hit series and projects like 'Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saathwas' and also portrayed an important role in ‘Sona Roder Gaan’, starring Payel De and Rishi Kaushik in the lead roles.

The cause of her death is still unknown.