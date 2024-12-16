After their whirlwind trip to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are diving into the festive spirit back in the U.S. The couple recently attended a Christmas dinner hosted by their friend Morgan Stewart McGraw, enjoying an evening filled with style, cheer, and holiday vibes.

Festive Evening in Style

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stewart McGraw shared glimpses of her Christmas dinner on Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into the star-studded evening. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed with Morgan and her husband, Jordan McGraw, looking effortlessly chic.

Priyanka's Look: The 'Desi Girl' turned heads in a stunning white dress paired with bold red heels and hoop earrings. Her soft curls and flawless makeup perfectly complemented her elegant look.

Nick’s Attire: Nick Jonas exuded charm in a casual yet stylish ensemble featuring a white t-shirt, black pants, and a black blazer, paired with white sneakers and a subtle chain. The couple smiled warmly for the camera, radiating holiday cheer.

Morgan Stewart also offered a glimpse into the beautiful dinner arrangements. The dining table was adorned with festive decor, featuring Christmas-themed red candle stands, red berry stems, and elegant crockery. The pictures captured the warmth and elegance of the evening’s setup.

Wrapping Up Citadel and Embracing the Holidays

Before jumping into holiday festivities, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped filming for Citadel Season 2 in London. She shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude to her team and looking forward to celebrating the holidays with Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In her post, she wrote: “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. I wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m diving into the holiday season (Christmas tree, snowflake, and ice cream emoji).”

Desert Adventures in Saudi Arabia

Just days before the Christmas dinner, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed a desert adventure during their Saudi Arabia trip. The couple took an ATV ride, posed with camels, and soaked in the scenic beauty of Jeddah. Priyanka shared snippets of their outing on Instagram, captioning them: "More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm."

At the film festival, Priyanka also revealed that she was close to signing a new Hindi movie, sparking excitement among her fans.