Priyanka Chopra wears underbust gems accessory on her first appearance in India, wows desi fans with international fashion - PICS, VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018 and the couple welcomed their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year via surrogacy.

Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

New Delhi: The global icon, actress-entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra landed in India nearly after 3 years. The moment she touchdown base at the Mumbai airport, PC was mobbed by paps on duty - something we learned from the West too fast. Well, coming back to the actress, she made a stunning appearance  in white on November 2 at a beauty event for her haircare brand Anomaly. 

Besides Priyanka Chopra looking stunning in a white crop top and flared pants what grabbed attention was underbust gems accessory which was peeping out, making her outfit look high on international fashion. Her high-waisted white flared pants with vertical pleats looked fab. Also her long hair extensions did complete the whole look. Fans were quick to notice this new fad and pictures from the event went viral. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, in an interview with Vogue India, Priyanka talked about her product Anomaly and said, "For me, it was all about democratising beauty and that’s important in a country where people still buy sachets of shampoo because they’re more affordable."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, PC was last seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' with Keanu Reeves. Priyanka has 'Text For You', 'Citadel', 'Jee Le Zaraa', 'It's All Coming Back to Me' and 'Ending Things' in her pipeline.

