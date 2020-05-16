हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's backstage dance in a bouffant hairstyle, bathrobe shows her fun side - Watch

In her Friday Flashback diaries, global star Priyanka Chopra shared a gem of a video welcoming the weekend like a true blue boss lady. PeeCee can be seen grooving to a party number backstage her show. 

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s backstage dance in a bouffant hairstyle, bathrobe shows her fun side - Watch

New Delhi: In her Friday Flashback diaries, global star Priyanka Chopra shared a gem of a video welcoming the weekend like a true blue boss lady. PeeCee can be seen grooving to a party number backstage her show. 

And her hair set in a bouffant style will immediately draw your attention. Also, the talented actress can be seen giving total chill vibes in a white bathrobe just before she's about to change for her shoot presumably. She captioned the video as: Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @missymisdemeanorelliott⁣ #BTS @tatlermagazine #princesspoppyvibes⁣ ⁣Make up: @fulviafarolfi⁣ Hair: @petergrayhair

The shoot was done just before the deadly coronavirus hit New York and quarantine became the norm of the day.

PeeCee is quite an avid user of social media. Her pictures amid lockdown and inspirational posts often hog the attention. 

Sometime back, she even joined Lady Gaga's starry 'One World: Together at Home' concert to celebrate healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to stay strong during the health crisis.

As many as 70 artists and celebrities from across the world joined the concert to honour the frontline workers fighting the daily battle against the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19.

 

Priyanka Chopra
