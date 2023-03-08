Priyanka Gandhi's PA 'Threatened, Misbehaved' With Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam, Father Files Case

New Delhi: Bigg Boss-16`s top 5 finalist Archana Gautam`s father has filed a case against Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s PA Sandeep Kumar at Partapur police station alleging that his daughter was "threatened with death".

"Casteist words were also spoken," he alleged in his complaint.

Archana Gautam herself gave this information in a Facebook Live. Meerut police have started the investigation by registering a case against Sandeep Singh in Partapur police station under sections 504, 506 and SC, ST Act.

Archana Gautam`s father Gautam Budh alleged that his daughter had gone to Raipur, Chhattisgarh on 26 February 2023 to attend the Congress General Convention at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi. Where his daughter sought time from PA Sandeep Singh to meet National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"But, he refused to introduce her to Priyanka Gandhi. Also used casteist words and indecent language while talking rudely to Archana. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill her," the father of Gautam alleged.

Meerut City`s SP Piyush Singh told ANI that a case has been registered on the complaint of Archana Gautam`s father.

"A First Information Report has been registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s PA for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant & Congress leader Archana Gautam," the officer said."Further probe is underway," SP Meerut said.

Earlier, in the 16th season of Bigg Boss, Archana got into a physical yet violent fight with Shiv Thakare over Priyanka Gandhi that led to her eviction as well. Later, Salman Khan brought her back in the house.