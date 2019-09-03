close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Esha Gupta

Protecting nature isn't about a nation: Esha Gupta

Actress Esha Gupta says protecting nature is not just about a nation, but everyone should pitch in.

Protecting nature isn&#039;t about a nation: Esha Gupta

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta says protecting nature is not just about a nation, but everyone should pitch in.

Esha has been the face of various earth conservation activities such as recycling, waste management, beach cleaning and preservation of green cover, and she was recently felicitated with the Green Crusader Award by Bhamla Foundation. 

Esha received the award for her contribution to the environment, and also for her involvement in green activitism. 

"Such awards give us motivation and (serve as a) reminder of how much more our planet needs us. They give me courage to not stop fighting for our home. Protecting Mother Nature isn't about a nation. It's our duty to protect our planet as human beings if we want our kids to have the same -- in fact, (our kids should have) a better future than what we have had. This is only possible if we don't make the efforts political but humanitarian. I have always spoken for the ones who cannot speak for themselves. I believe it is still not too late to save planet earth if we work together," said Esha, who is a believer of sustainable development. 

Tags:
Esha Guptamother naturegreen crusader award
Next
Story

Adnan Sami's son calls Pakistan his 'home'

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Deshhit: Amit Shah meets 100-people strong group from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh