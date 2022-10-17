Pushpa star Allu Arjun meets former cricketer Kapil Dev as he receives ‘Indian of the Year’ award- Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun is constantly spreading his charm all over the nation. While the audience has showered immense love for his blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the popularity of the star has been witnessed at almost all the award events while he grabbed every big recognition on his name. Keeping up his constant spree, now the actor has captured a meeting with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev during his Delhi visit for 'Indian Of The Year'.

As Allu Arjun was honored as the 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi, he was captured with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev at the event in a viral video. The actor was seen wearing black attire while he welcomed the cricket veteran respectfully with a Namaste as they were seen having a casual conversation. Having seen these two pioneers of different fields in the same frame has indeed come as bliss for his fan army.

Moreover, Allu Arjun has grabbed some major wins this year, starting with him representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Now, the superstar has added one of the biggest recognition to his name by winning the title of 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi. Recently, the actor was also seen sharing his excitement to add such big recognition to his family.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The makers have started working on the sequel with a pooja ceremony.