Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall enjoys her relaxing vacation in Kerala - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Sonnalli Seygall is keeping busy these days because of her clock a block work schedule. But she makes sure she strikes a work-life balance. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Jai Mummy Di actor recently set off for a vacation in Kerala. During the week-long trip, she spent time in the mountains, backwaters, heritage sites and more.

Sonnalli Seygall added, "I love exploring places in India and I’d visited Kerala about five times before and had a great time during every visit. I had gone with my mom and brother once and also been there for work and weddings. But it was always a brief visit, so this time I planned a slightly long one to explore the state in peace and to experience the local culture."

The actress started her vacation with Kumarakom to enjoy the backwaters and then went to Thekkady, spice village and Kochi. An avid fitness enthusiast, Sonnalli also tried her hand at some wellness sessions.

“I attended a few yoga classes and did ayurvedic massages and meditation. I enjoyed the 50-mile cooking concept, which involves sourcing the cooking ingredients from within 50 miles. It was fun experiencing the ‘farm-to-table' concept,” said Sonnalli.

Meanwhile, last year was tough for all artistes because of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. But Sonnalli says the tough times helped her learn a lot. “I learnt the value of being grateful during this period. I enjoyed spending time with my mom at home, cooking, dancing, doing yoga, and binge-watching shows. I also started my YouTube channel and enjoyed shooting and creating content at home for it,” she added.

Sonnalli, will be seen next in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.