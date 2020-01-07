Jai Mummy Di: Sonnalli Seygall, Sunny Singh show off their quirky side in new poster

New Delhi: Sunny Singh and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress Sonnalli Seygall have joined forces for their upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Jai Mummy Di'. The movie stars veteran actresses Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles.

The makers have unveiled a new poster and noted movie expert Taran Adarsh shared it with fans on Twitter. He wrote: #SunnySingh, #SonnalliSeygall, #SupriyaPathak and #PoonamDhillon... New poster of #JaiMummyDi... Directed by Navjot Gulati... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 17 Jan 2020 release."

'Jai Mummy Di' is directed by Navjot Gulati. The venture has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg respectively.

The film will hit the screens on January 17, 2020.

Sonnalli made her debut in 2011 hit 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' followed by 'Wedding Pullav'. The actress was also seen in a cameo in 2018 big hit 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Sunny was paired opposite Sonnalli in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' which clicked with the audience.