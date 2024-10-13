Rajkummar Rao Ka Woh Wala Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say,'Patna Toh Aao'

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao recently shared a reel on Instagram, where he was seen making fun of his own sense of humor. The video quickly went viral, featuring Rajkummar following his skincare routine, applying a purple mask and sunscreen by Foxtale. His funny video left fans in splits, with many joining in on the rhyming game.

Adding a humorous twist, he makes punny, rhyming phrases with his surname, such as "Rajkummar Lagao," "Rajkummar Wow," and "Rajkummar Jao." The video playfully declares, “I have a great sense of humour!”

Watch The Viral Video Below!

Fans also have joined the fun, responding with their own creative takes. One user commented, “Rajkummar So Jao,” while another added, “Rajkummar Nahao.” A fan chimed in with “Rajkumar Deewana Banao,” and someone even requested, “Rajkumar Patna toh Aao,” inviting him to visit Patna. One of the fans wrote, “U are amazing” Another wrote, “Raj kummar stree 3 lao….”

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Raaj Shaandilya's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' alongside Triptii Dimri. The film features Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Mukesh Tiwari and Mast Ali in key roles.

Rajkummar will next be seen in 'Maalik'. He announced this on his birthday, August 31. This will mark the first time Rajkummar Rao takes on the role of a gangster in an action thriller.