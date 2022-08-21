Raju Srivastava's ‘organs are functioning normally’, informs Shekhar Suman

New Delhi: As Raju Srivastava continues to remain admitted in the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi, his friend and actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday updated the comedian`s fans about his health. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shekhar gives details about the health condition of Raju.



He tweeted, "Today`s update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev."



Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022



As soon as Shekhar Suman shared the news, netizens chimed into the comment and showered their blessings for Raju`s speedy recovery.One of the users wrote, "That`s a wonderful news. Wishing & Waiting for him to be back...Our prayers."Another tweet reads, "May God give him speedy recovery chamatkar kare baba aur Raju bhai swastya ho jai."



Earlier, Raju`s younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his brother`s health. In the video, he expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian`s health and refuted farcical rumours about Raju`s health.



Deepu Srivastava also called Raju a fighter in a video message.



"He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."



Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. His trainer took him to the hospital.



At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.