Rakul Preet Singh now acknowledges NCB summon, to join probe tomorrow

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summon and will join the ongoing drugs probe on Friday. She had initially denied getting any summons. In her official statement, the actress said, "Not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far". However, Rakul has now accepted the summon and agreed to appear before the central probe agency tomorrow.

Deepika Padukone will also be questioned on Friday in Mumbai. The actress was in Goa since a week for work and is expected to land in Mumbai this afternoon.

Besides Rakul and Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also summoned by the NCB. Simone joined the probe today while Sara and Shraddha have been called on Saturday.

According to NCB officials, Simone Khambatta arrived at the NCB office for questioning around 10.15 am, followed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi.

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

The NCB has, meanwhile, has also questioned Rhea, Showik, Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha, Kwan talent management agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, film producer Madhu Mantena Varna among several others.

Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda and a few drug peddlers have already been arrested.