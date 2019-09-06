Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's viral pics from Kenya make netizens go crazy!

New Delhi: One of the most sought after couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently turned heads at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations. The couple came together, posed, smiled and happily obliged for clicks. Well, the dashing duo has an ocean of fan following who adore them to the 't'.

What's trending big time on social media is their recent vacay pictures. Ranbir and Alia's Kenya sojourn has been brilliantly captured and several social media platforms are flooded with their pictures. Check it out here:

Both can be seen enjoying their safari time with huge lens cameras in their hands. Well, for those who don't know, RK is quite fond of photography and looks like he is exploring that side there.

In fact, this morning, Alia shared a picture of hers on Instagram with a caption: “Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through.”

On the work front, the two will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which happens to be the first part of a fantasy trilogy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The venture is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

RK also has YRF's 'Shamshera' in his kitty. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.