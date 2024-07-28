New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted spending quality time with his daughter Raha Kapoor, as they walked together in a delightful moment captured in a viral video. In the video, lil Raha Kapoor is seen walking and making adorable expressions while waiting for her father. Her sweet interaction with the paparazzi melted hearts. with the viral video capturing these precious moments.

Have A Look At The Viral Video:

The video captured precious moments of Raha with her father, Ranbir Kapoor. Surrounded by people, little Raha is seen searching for Ranbir, waving her hand, walking, and smiling. Her adorable walking style won hearts.

Ranbir and Alia celebrated their wedding in a close-knit family ceremony in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted multiple times with his daughter, Raha. In his most recent appearance, he shared a friendly interaction with the paparazzi before carrying Raha in his arms, both looking happy. Ranbir donned a grey t-shirt paired with matching pants and completed his look with a matching cap.

Netizen's Reaction

Since Raha's video went viral, netizens have been debating whether she resembles Alia or Rishi Kapoor. One of the social media users commented, 'Who else felt it's Rishi Kapoor walking?' The second one said, 'She's looking like Rishi Kapoor.' Another one said, 'She is looking like Alia.' Another one commented, 'Now she actually looks like mamma Bhatt.' One user wrote 'she is a carbon copy of Alia and Rishi Kapoor'.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Ramayana.' Moreover, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love & War' lined up, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.