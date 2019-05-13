close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, Pritam team up to 'make an anthem'

Composer Pritam and actor Ranveer Singh have teamed up to "make an anthem" for filmmaker Kabir Khan's directorial "'83".

Mumbai: Composer Pritam and actor Ranveer Singh have teamed up to "make an anthem" for filmmaker Kabir Khan's directorial "'83".

"My first film with the powerhouse Ranveer and I'm so glad to be back with Kabir Khan! Super thrilled to be creating music that can match their level of madness," Pritam tweeted on Monday.

Kabir and Pritam have already worked on films like "New York" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

Sharing an image of the three on Twitter, Ranveer captioned it: "We got an all-star. Pritamda, it's an honour to be collaborating with you on '83'. Let's make an anthem! Let's make it iconic."

"'83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, will tell the story of India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory.

