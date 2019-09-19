Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can't take their eyes off each other during IIFA 2019—Watch

New Delhi: The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) were held in Worli, Mumbai this year and videos and pics from the event have started flooding online. The star-studded night was attended by talented faces like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana to name a few.

A video that is going viral on the internet shows love-birds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone engaged in a conversation during the ceremony.

Even though it is hard to guess what the husband-wife are talking about, the video is a delight to watch because well, who doesn't love 'DeepVeer' indulging in a little PDA?

While these two can't take their eyes off each other, we're sure you won't be able to take your eyes off the video!

Check it out here, as shared by a fan page on Instagram:

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood and often make headlines. Whether it is Mrs Singh sharing a meme on Instagram and tagging her husband in it, or Mr Singh going gaga over his wife's latest upload, we can never really get enough of them.

Here's hoping these two much happiness in the years to come!