close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIFA 2019

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can't take their eyes off each other during IIFA 2019—Watch

A video that is going viral on the internet shows love-birds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone engaged in a conversation.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can&#039;t take their eyes off each other during IIFA 2019—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) were held in Worli, Mumbai this year and videos and pics from the event have started flooding online. The star-studded night was attended by talented faces like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana to name a few.

A video that is going viral on the internet shows love-birds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone engaged in a conversation during the ceremony.

Even though it is hard to guess what the husband-wife are talking about, the video is a delight to watch because well, who doesn't love 'DeepVeer' indulging in a little PDA?

While these two can't take their eyes off each other, we're sure you won't be able to take your eyes off the video!

Check it out here, as shared by a fan page on Instagram:

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood and often make headlines. Whether it is Mrs Singh sharing a meme on Instagram and tagging her husband in it, or Mr Singh going gaga over his wife's latest upload, we can never really get enough of them.

Here's hoping these two much happiness in the years to come!

Tags:
IIFA 2019Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukone
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor treats fans with an adorable childhood photo—See inside

Must Watch

PT8M31S

Schools in Mumbai, Thane to remain closed today after heavy rainfall alert