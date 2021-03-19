हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh flaunts chiselled body in latest photo, features as 'brawn' munda

Ranveer Singh, known for his wit and humour, left fans in awe when he dropped a jaw-dropping picture showing off his well-defined muscular body. He captioned it with reference to a popular song 'Brown Munde'.

Ranveer Singh flaunts chiselled body in latest photo, features as &#039;brawn&#039; munda
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is bitten by the "Brown Munde" bug, going by his latest post on social media.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram, where he is flaunting biceps dressed in a white vest teamed with electric red glasses and a black baseball cap. He looks away from the camera.

The actor gave a quirky spin to the popular Punjabi track "Brown Munde" in the caption. He wrote: "brawn munde". 

Ranveer`s friends from the industry have commented on the post. While actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "Beastin" another actor Nikitin Dheer commented: "Kadak."

Here's his post:

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year.

The film tells the tale of India`s victory in the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog Indian team at the tournament. "83" has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem among others.

