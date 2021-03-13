Girls' night out: Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with sister Anisha Padukone sans husband Ranveer Singh

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone was spotted with her sister Anisha Padukone on Friday night. The actress was spotted outside a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. In the pictures clicked by shutterbugs, the 'Padmavat' star was seen wearing a mustard yellow top and loose denim jeans with her hair neatly styled in a bun. She was also seen carrying a chic black handbag.

Anisha, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black shirt with dark blue jeans. The two sisters looked utterly stylish in their casual outfits. As the paparazzi flooded outside the eatery, the two quickly made their way to their car to go home.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Chappak’ based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be next seen in the upcoming sports film ‘83’ based on India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

She will also star in the Indian adaption of the American comedy film ‘The Intern’, a retelling of the Mahabharata from Draupadi’s perspective and YRF's next film ‘Pathan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika has also been roped in for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.