Rashmika Mandanna Turns Grazia Cover Girl Looking Sensational In A Sexy Tangerine Boss Lady Jumpsuit Attire - PICS

New Delhi: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation. The leading actress has played some of the iconic characters on screen and stunned fans with her sartorial choices. Besides being a talented actress, she is also a style symbol when it comes to being stylish and looking elegant. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna graced the cover of a leading magazine Grazia with the tagline 'Girl of the moment'.

For the cover, the actress makes a power pose, as she is seen wearing a tangerine jumpsuit. Her wavy tresses are kept open, combined with warm makeup hues, giving perfect summer vibes.

In the 2nd look, the actress dons upon a full-sleeved, sheer apricot gown, looking all things gorgeous and stunning.

In another look, the actress slipped into a jersey maxi dress, which is perfect for summer/spring outings. She paired the look with chunky gold hoops and finger rings.

In another look, Rashmika is wearing a cutout swimsuit, paired with an orange lining high-waisted trousers and a coat.

With the last look, the actress wore a ribbed knit top, paired with a moonstone midi skirt. She complimented the look with block heel sandals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has the much-awaited Pushpa 2 in the pipeline, alongside Allu Arjun, also including Rainbow and VNR Trio.