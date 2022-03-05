हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani on Kapil Sharma's show – Watch!

Raveena Tandon never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her charm and so the actress shared a video to live upto their expectations. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Raveena Tandon never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her charm and so the actress shared a video to live upto their expectations. 

In order to surprise her fans, Raveena has now shared a new video on her social media handle, where she can be seen grooving on her most iconic song – Tip Tip Barsa Paani along with the host Kapil Sharma and Farah during her visit on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

 

She shared the video on her social media account and wrote, “Jab Farah aur Kapil ne pani mien aag laga di, aag laga di, Aaaag laga di. 

@farahkhankunder
@kapilsharma…”

In the beginning of the video, Kapil and Farah were seen dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani and later Raveena was seen pushing them out of the frame and starts dancing to the tunes of the song and also lip-synced it. 

For the unversed, the video was shot when Farah and Raveena appeared on the The Kapil Sharma Show in January on a "Friendship Day special" episode.

 

