हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Showik's plea rejected

Rhea Chakraborty got bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The NCB had arrested her in September.

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s death, Showik&#039;s plea rejected
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea has, however, been rejected. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested them in September in connection with the drugs case. 

Rhea got bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court said, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai."

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai had extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case till October 20. According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.

The special court had earlier also rejected the bail pleas of the brother-sister duo. They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail. The HC has reserved its order on their pleas.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant's case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police. The CBI had later taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea Chakraborty
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, no respite for Showik
  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M37S

Who is trying to defame Mumbai Police on Sushant Singh Rajput case?