Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Showik's plea rejected

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea has, however, been rejected. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested them in September in connection with the drugs case.

Rhea got bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court said, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai."

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai had extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case till October 20. According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.

The special court had earlier also rejected the bail pleas of the brother-sister duo. They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail. The HC has reserved its order on their pleas.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant's case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police. The CBI had later taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

(With agency inputs)