Rhea Kapoor is a vision in white in bridal lehenga, drops FIRST wedding pics with Karan Boolani!

New Delhi: Newly-wed Rhea Kapoor, who is Anil Kapoor's younger daughter, recently took to Instagram to share the first picture from her wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani and it's wonderful!

In the picture, Rhea looks gorgeous in a white lehenga and beautiful pearl jewellery. Karan, on the other hand, oozes handsomeness in a golden sherwani with a red scarf. The two lovebirds look perfect together as Karan puts the wedding ring on Rhea's finger.

The stylist also penned a sweet, long caption for her hubby calling him her best friend and the best guy ever.

She wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Check out the heartwarming post:

On Saturday (August 14), Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime partner Karan Boolani at an intimate wedding ceremony at her Juhu residence.

At their wedding, many celebs were seen such as Masaba, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and others. Although it’s heavily raining in Mumbai, nothing stopped the preparations as all the festivities.

For the unversed, Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession.

Last month, Sonam landed back in the bay from London and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.