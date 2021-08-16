Masaba shares glimpse of newly-wed Rhea Kapoor's beautifully painted feet in latest picture!

New Delhi: On Saturday (August 14), Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime partner Karan Boolani at an intimate wedding ceremony at her Juhu residence. Her close friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a picture of the newlywed bride.

The picture was of Rhea's feet covered in alta, which is a red paint usually donned during festivals and weddings. In the picture, we got a glimpse of her floral dress and beautifully painted feet.

Masaba had shared the picture with a heart emoji.

Check out the after-wedding picture of Rhea Kapoor:

At their wedding which took place at Rhea's Juhu residence, many celebs were seen such as Masaba, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and others. Although it was heavily raining in Mumbai, nothing stopped the preparations as all the festivities.

Rhea looked absolutely gorgeous in her red lehenga and Karan Boolani looked dashing in his golden sherwani.

For the unversed, Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession.

Last month, Sonam landed back in the bay from London and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.