Rishi Kapoor watches Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', calls it 'best ever war film made in India'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in NYC undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness recently watched Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. He liked the film so much so that he decided to put up his review on Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor wrote: “Saw URI. Terrific war fare film. Perhaps the best ever made in India. It bought the home the point India has nothing against the citizens of Pakistan but those terrorists being trained in camps against us. Bravo. Let this be an eye opener.”

Saw URI. Terrific war fare film. Perhaps the best ever made in India. It bought the home the point India has nothing against the citizens of Pakistan but those terrorists being trained in camps against us. Bravo. Let this be an eye opener pic.twitter.com/ZTKaI4xnZ9 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 19, 2019

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Rishi Kapoor meanwhile has been sharing pictures and tweeting regularly, keeping his fans happy while wife Neetu Kapoor, who is by his side, posts pictures from NYC on social media.

Here's wishing Kapoor senior a speedy recovery!