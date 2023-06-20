In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser, Alia Bhatt’s OOTDs Steal The Show

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser is finally here. The film will hit the theatres on July 28. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as leads, Karan Johar is all set to leave viewers nostalgic with his much-awaited comeback film. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra are also part of the family drama. The 80-second teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has all the elements of a typical Karan Johar film but on a bigger canvas comprising: love, family, wedding, song and dance, romance, heartbreak, and, of course, entertainment.

Well, well, we couldn’t help but look at the fantastic costumes worn by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the film. From Alia’s amazing sarees to statement Ranveer Singh fashion, the teaser scored high on fashion.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

At the time of sharing the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, Karan Johar wrote, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!”

Now, let us break down Alia Bhatt’s saree looks in the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia’s saree looks:

Alia Bhatt added sunshine to our screens in a yellow saree with kohl-rimmed eyes and black bindi. The diva completed her look with chunky earrings alluring fans to hold on their eyes. Up next was Alia’s pink chiffon saree with a contrasting black blouse. For us, it was a winning combination.

Not to forget her satin blue saree styled with a shirt. The rain sequence added pizzazz to the frame. Alia’s red saree with heavy golden border was all things glam. The actress added a pop of colour to our screens with her pink and green ombre drape.

Alia, no doubt, is a fashionista as she pulled off the experimental colour combination of a blue saree and maroon blouse.

Undoubtedly, romantic red, classy sequin and snowy white were part of Alia’s aka Rani’s closet.

So are you excited about the film?