Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik sets the internet on fire with her latest ‘Boss Lady’ pics!

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik has been ruling the internet with her latest photos.

Rubina Dilaik sets the internet on fire with her latest ‘Boss Lady’ pics!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik has been ruling the internet with her latest photos.

The actress who was famous in the reality TV show Bigg Boss for her strong personality and often accused of being arrogant - shut down all her haters in a sassy post on Tuesday (June1) on her Instagram.

“Who judge you as arrogant and superior don’t know that you are a woman of boundaries and standards !.” wrote Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress.

Her post was accompanied by a super hot picture in a black velvet dress. The actress can be seen wearing a statement ‘Boss lady’ necklace. She also shared a few more pictures in the same post, where she can be seen wearing a hair clip that reads ‘Queen’.

The actress's fans rushed to the comment section to shower their love. “That caption is an answer to haters Our savage Boss lady is on Fire,” wrote one. While another wrote, “THAT RED LIPSTICK ON YOU I CANNOT BREATHEEEEEE. CHOKE US ALR”.

Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with Chotti Bahu and since then has been part of various shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress is also the winner of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, where her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla also participated as a contestant.

Tags:
Rubina DilaikBigg BossBigg Boss 14Abhinav Shuklaboss ladyShakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
