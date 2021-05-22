Rubina Dilaik credits family for coping with COVID-19, shares new pics from Shimla!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and renowned TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who tested COVID positive a few days back is now on recovery mode. She thanked her family for being her strength in this hour of need.

Rubina took to her Instagram handle and shared few pictures with her family members and wrote, “So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful.....That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them!

#grateful #familyfirst #familylove #familytime #happy #powerofpositivity #rubinadilaik #bosslady #family.”

Rubina has been quarantining at her hometown in Shimla since the beginning of this month. In the pictures, we can see Rubina spending some quality time with her parents along with her sister Jyotika. The happy family can be seen posing in their garden area of their residence. She also shared that her family made her feel "positive and hopeful" as she recovered.

Earlier, Rubina had taken to her YouTube channel to share her journey after testing positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the music video 'Marjaneya' along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song for the video was sung by Neha Kakkar. According to reports, she is back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. However, at the moment, she is Shimla recovering from COVID-19.