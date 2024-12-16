S.S. Rajamouli Grooves To NTR Jr’s Ayudha Pooja: Netizens Celebrate The Iconic Bond, Watch Video

A video featuring legendary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli dancing at his nephew's wedding has gone viral, delighting fans across social media. The celebrated director was seen grooving to Ayudha Pooja, the electrifying track from NTR Jr’s Devara: Part 1. Sharing the dance floor with Kaala Bhairava, Rajamouli showcased his playful side, a rare sight for fans who are used to associating him with cinematic grandeur in films like Baahubali and RRR.

What makes this moment even more special is its connection to Devara: Part 1 and NTR Jr., affectionately called the "Man of Masses." Fans couldn’t miss the subtle yet heartfelt tribute Rajamouli paid to his close collaborator and friend through his spirited dance. The film, which has been a massive success both in theaters and on OTT platforms, continues to resonate with audiences, and Rajamouli’s dance feels like a nod to its ongoing cultural impact.

The bond between S.S. Rajamouli and NTR Jr. goes far beyond the professional. From their unforgettable collaborations in Student No: 1 to the globally acclaimed RRR, their partnership has redefined Telugu cinema. Moments like this dance reflect the depth of their camaraderie, which fans have admired for years.

Netizens React

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the viral video. Fans and followers have expressed their joy and admiration for Rajamouli’s ability to let loose and celebrate his friendships.

Comments praising the filmmaker's down-to-earth personality and his support for NTR Jr. flooded platforms, proving once again that this duo holds a special place in the hearts of their audience.

As fans eagerly await more updates about Devara: Part 1 and Rajamouli’s next cinematic masterpiece, moments like these remind everyone of the magic that happens both on and off the screen when legends come together.