Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor spend a perfect winter evening at Pataudi Palace

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a ball at the Pataudi Palace with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu. Kunal took to social media to share a picture of all four of them.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor spend a perfect winter evening at Pataudi Palace

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a ball at the Pataudi Palace with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu. Kunal took to social media to share a picture of all four of them.

Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote, "Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

The Pataudi place is all decked up for Christmas and Soha also shared a few pictures of the palace.

Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, Saif said, "People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even Pataudi, when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman  and Francis used to run. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted [the palace] back, I could let him know. I said: I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money!"

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgn while Kareena's upcoming film Good Newwz is all set for a release.

Saif Ali KhanKareena KapoorPataudi PalaceKunal Kemmu
