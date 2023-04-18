Salman Khan Dresses Up In Formal Attire, Asks Fans To ‘Work Not Chill’ In New Post

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, in the early hours of Tuesday, took to social media and gave special advice to all his fans and said, "Chill mat karo Kaam karo". Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture and captioned it, "Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay." In the picture, Salman could be seen donning a formal look. He looked handsome as he wore a white shirt and a black tie.

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Handsome hunk My love." "Why are you soo handsome?," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Bhaijaan JAAN he le loge." "MOST HANDSOME MAN TO EVER EXIST ON THIS PLANET," a user commented.

The `Ready` actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` which is all set to hit the theatres on April 18. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh.

On Monday, the makers of `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` unveiled the new track of the film `O Balle Balle`.Music for Balle Balle is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by Jani Master and the background vocals by Sukhbir. The song features Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film `Tiger 3` opposite Katrina Kaif.