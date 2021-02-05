हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan reacts on farmers' protest - Here's what he said

After international singer Rihanna tweeted on Indian farmers protest, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Kailash Kher showed their support to the MEA stance and tweeted using #IndiaAgainstPropaganda hashtag. 

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan on the sidelines of an event recently expressed his views on the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital city. The actor was asked by one of the reporters to express his views on the issue. 

When prodded further on the issue by the paps, the superstar replied, "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done."

The actor was present at the Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai on Thursday. 

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

 

 

