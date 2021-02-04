DNA Exclusive: Greta Thunberg exposed; Zee News unmasks her motive to target India's democracy over farmers protests

Amid the ongoing protests by farmers on the border areas of the national capital, several international personalities have extended their support. However, Zee News has unmasked the real motive behind this which is to target the democracy of India. An international conspiracy to defame India in view of the has come to the fore.

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the BJP-led Central government's new agri laws. Greta Thunberg tweeted, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” She also shared a document through her Twitter handle showing clearly a sinister conspiracy to defame India on the international fora.

The farmers' movement for the last 70 days has been internationalized and now the remote control of this movement has shifted from India to other countries and this movement is now being controlled from these countries. This is exactly like the marketing strategy in which the farmer movement has become a product and this product is being promoted by big celebrities. When any celebrity promotes a product, it is called Profit Making Strategy.

In mathematics, there is a theory of angles that when a line changes its position by rotating with one end fixed, it is called an angle. We feel that the angle of the farmers' movement started against the agricultural laws but has changed and you can call it odd angle if you want. When the circumstances start to be asymmetrical, then an odd angle is formed and the farmers' movement seems to be making such an angle against India.

But our question here is, does Greta Thunberg know that the farmers she supported, the same farmers cause pollution by burning straw in India due to limited resources. In the past, the farmers had also placed this demand in front of the government that the rules of action on burning the straw should be abolished and the government had accepted these demands under the pressure of the farmers.

Now here are two important things--first is that if Greta Thunberg knows about all this, is her love for the environment false and pretentious? The second thing is that if she doesn't know about it, then how did she give their support to the farmers doing the movement without doing research. Marketing companies are using celebrities like Greta Thunberg and Rihana for their earnings and India's infamy.

The key points of the document are:

* Participate in (or organise an) on-ground protest: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by email preferably by January 25 (solidarity messages for farmers at Delhi’s border).

* Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video/Photo Message - On or Before January 26. It has also written that Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister should be tagged beside the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and World Bank to oppose the Agricultural Bill.

* Twitter Storm on February 4-5 2021: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by preferably by February 5, latest by February 6.

* On February 13-14, there is talk of large demonstrations around the Indian embassy and government institutions abroad.

* Contact a local Representative: It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government.

* The document also names two big business houses as they allegedly manufacture wealth by working hand-in-hand with the current Regime to exploit the world’s people, lands, and culture.

* It has also been said that the plan that was prepared for January 26 has happened exactly the same in the whole world and India.

* A special email address--ScrapFarmersAct@Gmail.Com has been asked to send photos and videos in support of farmers.

* In this document it was also told what you should do to take part in the farmers' movement.

The Swedish climate activist extended her support to the farmers and their movement after pop star Rihanna came out in support of the protesting farmers. Earlier, Rihanna posted a Tweet about the farmers' protest with a news update and captioned the post asking her followers and fans using the trending #FarmersProtest hashtag. “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” Rihanna said.

Notably, farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted agricultural laws.