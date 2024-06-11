Salman Khan’s First Painting 'Unity 1' Goes Live for Sale on Artfi: Check Launch Date

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also a passionate painter recently collaborted with an art company Artfi. Now, his first painting, 'Unity 1', is set to go live on June 14, 2024.

Salman Khan announced that his inaugural artwork will be available for fans and art enthusiasts to purchase in just seven days. This unique opportunity allows buyers to own a fraction of "Unity 1," making Salman Khan's art more accessible than ever before.

Exciting news! My first art piece, "Unity 1," will be available for sale in 7 days on @artfiglobal Don't miss your chance to own a part of this special painting. Click the link to learn more about the artwork, and get ready to grab your favorite fractions!… pic.twitter.com/8J08sp8HCV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 8, 2024

Artfi, known for its cutting-edge approach to art sales, will facilitate this groundbreaking event. The sale process is designed to be simple and user-friendly, ensuring that collectors can seamlessly claim their favorite fractions of the painting.

The official spokesperson and the CEO of Artfi mentioned that we have received tremendous interest from users wanting to acquire his art. Despite the high demand, we have decided to keep the fixed for his first art offerings rather than opting for an auction model. This decision was made so his fans could afford and collect his work.