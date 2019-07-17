Salman Khan's specially-abled fan draws his sketch, actor sends 'love and prayers'—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following globally. Fans love their favourite Bhaijaan and eagerly for his blockbuster movies. He too is known to be aware of the fact that his followers and fan army adore him to no end.

Salman recently shared a video of his specially-abled fan from Iran. She made a sketch of the superstar using her feet and it was simply heart-touching. The actor wrote in the video caption: “God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!”

The video where she can be seen filling colours on Salman's sketch has gone viral on the internet. After Salman shared it on his account, the video has fetched over 1,679,535 views already.

The fangirl has received love and prayers not only from the superstar himself who acknowledged her talent but netizens have also poured their appreciation for her.

Sallu Bhai really is blessed to have such loving fans and followers.

On the work front, his last release 'Bharat' hit the screens on Eid and now he is gearing up for 'Dabangg 3'.