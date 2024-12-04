Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827939https://zeenews.india.com/people/samantha-drops-a-thought-provoking-post-amid-naga-chaitanya-sobhita-wedding-buzz-2827939.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SAMANTHA

Samantha's Thought-Provoking Post Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding Goes Viral

Samantha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video post, where a little girl is seen pinning down a boy in a wrestling match.

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samantha's Thought-Provoking Post Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding Goes Viral (Image: IANS)

 Actress Samantha shared a thought provoking post and wrote “fight like a girl” ahead of her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video post, where a little girl is seen pinning down a boy in a wrestling match. She captioned it as: “#FightLikeAGirl”.

Chaitanya and Sobhita are all set to get married at Annapurna Studios, which was founded in 1976 by his grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the Times of India, Nagarjuna said that he was impressed by Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and invited her over to his house in Hyderabad to have a chat. “Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly,” recalled the actor.

Their wedding is scheduled for December 4 with the muhurat set at 8:15 PM.

Chaitanya will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style, on Wednesday.

The actor will don the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his roots.

Recently, the couple’s 'mangal snaanam' ritual become a viral sensation for its heartfelt simplicity.

The couple is set to hold an 8-hour-long wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is a 22-acre property located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

According to the reports, for her big day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots.

Additionally, she has opted for a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
NEWS ON ONE CLICK