Bigg Boss contestant

Sambhavna Seth on father's death: It was not just COVID which killed him

Sambhavna Seth lost her father to COVID-19 complications, says he could have been saved and it was not just the deadly virus that took his life.

Sambhavna Seth on father&#039;s death: It was not just COVID which killed him
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father to COVID-19 complications, says he could have been saved and it was not just the deadly virus that took his life.

"My father could have been saved. It was not just COVID which killed him," Sambhavna wrote, with an Instagram picture showing her with her father. The image, she shared, was taken at her wedding with actor Avinash Dwivedi.

Sambhavna's strong statement probably hinted at the lack of medical supplies, ICU beds and oxygen and cryptically condemning negligence on part of authorities.

She lost her father on May 9 following a cardiac arrest.

 

