Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy's son 'fascinated' by his newborn sister

Actress Sameera Reddy's son Hans can't take his eyes off his newborn sister and is "fascinated" by her. Sameera shared a photograph of her son looking at his sister and caressing her.

Sameera Reddy&#039;s son ‘fascinated&#039; by his newborn sister

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy's son Hans can't take his eyes off his newborn sister and is "fascinated" by her. Sameera shared a photograph of her son looking at his sister and caressing her.

"Love at first sight. He is so fascinated by her, it's too sweet. Sunday mornings," she captioned the image.

Sameera shared the news of her daughter's arrival on July 12. 

She married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and was blessed with a son in 2015. But her first pregnancy experience, as she had earlier said, left her feeling torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an "unreal life" as a celebrity.

