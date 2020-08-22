हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ganesh chaturthi 2020

Sanjay Dutt: Wish that Ganesh Chaturthi removes all obstacles

Fans of the actor, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, left positive messages in the comment section.

Sanjay Dutt: Wish that Ganesh Chaturthi removes all obstacles
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a simple manner with family this year. The actor tweeted a picture on Saturday featuring him with wife Maanayata, standing in front Ganpati decorations at home.

"The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya," he captioned the image.

Fans of the actor, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, left positive messages in the comment section.

"The celebrations will be bigger when you will win your battle. Like all the battles you have won in life, this one will also be victorious. With His blessings, no obstacles will be there. The poison will turn into medicine," wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "Wishing and praying for your speedy and complete recovery Sanju Sir.... Take Care, Stay Safe and Stay Happy Always...Bappa always be blessed upon you and your family."

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised recently due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

A few days ago, Maanayata had said in a statement that the initial treatment of the actor would continue at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the COVID-19 pandemic situation eases.

 

ganesh chaturthi 2020Ganesh ChaturthiSanjay DuttMaanayata DuttSanjay Dutt healthLung cancerSanjay Dutt lung cancer
