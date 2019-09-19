Sapna Choudhary's latest post will give burns to haters—Photos

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's new transformed avatar has been well received by the fans. She pulls off both traditional and western wear with equal elan.

In her recent bunch of pictures, the stunner shared a few lines for her haters as well. She wrote in the caption: “हमसे जलने वाले भी कमाल के होते है,महफिले तो खुद की होती है पर चर्चे हमारे होते है ...... #positivevibes #thankgod #event #workholic #desiqueen #look.”

Well, this will surely give burns to all the haters.

Sapna has around 2.1 million followers on Instagram and the pictures have garnered over 106,716 likes so far.

She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. It was sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.