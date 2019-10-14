Sapna Choudhary's shows off her desi swag in brown ruffle saree—Pics

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer-dancer and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sapna Choudhary's Instagram handle is a photo album her fans don't want to miss out on. There is a perfect mix of traditional and western avatars of the stunner captured at various events.

Recently, she flaunted her desi swag in a brown ruffle saree and statement silver blouse. He caption reads: “Kudiye ni tere, brown rang ne. Munde patt te ni saare mere town de.........styling @sitara_by_kim_joshi #thankgod #sarilover #positivevibes #takecare #workholic #thaknamnahai #desilook#desiqueen”

The picture has been liked by 140,465 users already. Sapna has around 2.1 million followers on Instagram. She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. It was sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.