Sara Ali Khan Ditches Her Mercedez Benz For An Auto Ride, Surprises Bystanders

Dressed in a gym top and shorts, sporting slippers and carrying her handy bag, Sara not only posed for the paparazzi, but also waved to the other auto-drivers and fans, who were surprised to see their favourite actress travelling like a commoner.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Doing exactly what 'nepokids' aren't supposed to do, Sara Ali Khan, fresh from the success of the mid-budget 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride along with a friend for her gym session in Bandra.

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in four highly anticipated releases -- 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Metro In Dino', 'Murder Mubarak' and an untitled film with Jagan Shakti.

Backed by Dharma Productions, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a biopic based on the freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in Mumbai, called the Congress Radio, during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

In the few months it was around, the radio station left a big mark as it greatly assisted the freedom movement by broadcasting uncensored news and other information banned by the British Raj. The film will be released on Prime Video.

