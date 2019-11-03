Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned midriff in black leather pants and crop top—See inside

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is a popular name in the Hindi film industry and has been winning hearts ever since she made her debut with 'Kedarnath'. She has an ocean of fans with over 14.7 million followers on Instagram. Sara is admired for her witty and honest replies and humble attitude.

The stunner turned cover girl for Grazia magazine recently and looked super chic in an animal print black and white outfit.

Now, she has shared another pic from her Grazia shoot.

Wearing glossy black leather pants with crop top and an animal print shrug, Sara flaunts her toned midriff in the pic. She looks drop-dead gorgeous and exudes major boss lady vibes.

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “People say ‘a leopard can’t change its spots.’ Ever thought- maybe it doesn’t want to???”

The actress will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

Sara will also share screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.