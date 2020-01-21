Sara Ali Khan says 'aadaab' to Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss' sets, video goes viral

New Delhi: Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her third film titled 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan. And the duo has kicked off promotions already.

Recently, they visited the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and spent some time with the inmates. Sara took to her Instagram and shared a Behind-the-Scenes (BTS) video from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

In the caption of the video, she greets Salman Khan with a courteous 'aadaab' and fans are loving it! Watch it here:

The video posted by her on social media has gone viral as it has already garnered over 3,313,521 views so far.

On the work front, Sara has 'Coolie No.1' remake with Varun Dhawan post this one. The sequel is being helmed by David Dhawan.