Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Anarkali Suit Worth 3 Lakh For 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Promotions

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is constantly running on the promotions of her upcoming 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.' Coming on the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time, the actress is almost all over, ever since the trailer of the film has been released. Taking ahead her promotional spree, Sara has now reached Kolkata where she explored the city and received immense love from her fans.

The actress compiled her journey of Kolkata promotions in a video and shared it on her social media in which she can be seen fully drenched in Kolkata vibes. She further jotted down the caption, "Somya and Kapil lagayenge poore Bharat mein Chaap Jo nahi sunega hamara Gaana usse lagega #paap Enjoy kariye @realhimesh ji ke alaap And then let’s dance main aur aap #BabyTujhePaapLagega"

The actress can be seen donning two looks in the video, one is fully printed Churidar-Anarkali suit by designer Tarun Tahiliani worth Rs 3,69,900. For look two, Sara wore a stunning ethnic piece by designer Akanksha Gajria worth Rs 95,200 as per Celeb Closet, an Instagram handle that follows celebrity fashion trends. Fans are in love with actress' desi avatars.

As Sara as Saumya from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' reached Kolkata, the actress was seen having a great time in the city. She addressed the audience by saying Namashkar Darshako in Bengali. She further shook her legs with the college students on the newly released Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega song from the film.

Apart from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.