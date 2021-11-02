Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath, social media reacts

New Delhi: Star kids Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor took the internet by storm after they dropped pictures from Kedarnath temple they visited recently. The pictures from the trip have created a lot of buzz on social media and netizens have been lauding them for visiting temples and showing their 'sanskaar' ever since the pictures went viral.

However, a section of social media users have been trolling Sara to visit Kedarnath and sharing her pictures. The haters have been preaching the actress that she should not have visited the Hindu holi shrine as she is a Muslim herself.

One user said to Sara, "May Allah instruct you." Another wrote, "You are a Muslim, so what are you doing, Astagfirullah."

Sara Ali Khan's debut film was coincidentally titled 'Kedarnath'. The film, with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, was about the devastating Uttarakhand flash floods in 2013.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film 'Coolie No. 1', alongside Varun Dhawan. She is awaiting the release of her film 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.