SARA TENDULKAR

Sara Tendulkar To Not Make A Bollywood Debut, Joins Father’s Foundation As A Director

Sara Tendulkar chooses a noble path amid rumours of making a Bollywood debut.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sara Tendulkar To Not Make A Bollywood Debut, Joins Father’s Foundation As A Director Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has officially joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as a Director. This news comes after rumours about her possible Bollywood debut had been circulating for some time. However, Sara has chosen a different path, opting to contribute to social causes rather than stepping into the limelight of the film industry.

Sachin Tendulkar shared the proud moment on his social media, posting pictures of Sara with underprivileged children, and expressed his joy over her decision to take on this important role. He wrote, “I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter @saratendulkar has joined the @sachintendulkarfoundation as Director. She holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle.”

Sara’s academic background in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition, combined with her passion for making a difference, makes her an excellent fit for her new role. She is now focused on empowering the underprivileged and promoting positive change in India through the foundation’s initiatives in sports, healthcare, and education.

Fans and well-wishers have shown overwhelming support for Sara’s decision to dedicate herself to such noble causes. 

Sara often made news for her relationship rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill, it was also reported that they will get married soon. However the Tendulkar family never reacted to these rumours. 
 

